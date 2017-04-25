Sotelo joins Northern Nevada Literacy Council | nnbw.com

Henry Sotelo has joined the board of directors at Northern Nevada Literacy Council. His three-year term began in March 2017.

Sotelo has operated the Law Office of Henry Sotelo, practicing in the areas of Criminal Defense and civil litigation since 2009. In addition, he has served as a paralegal, a law program coordinator and instructor at Truckee Meadows Community College since 1999.

He earned a juris doctorate from McGeorge School of Law and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Nevada, Reno.