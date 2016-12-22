Spin Games names Mishra president and CFO | nnbw.com

Kunal Mishra has been appointed president and chief financial officer of Spin Games LLC, a Reno-based company that develops disruptive interactive gaming technologies.

Mishra replaces Spin Games founder Kent Young, who was named the company’s chief executive officer.

Kunal, who has nearly 20 years experience in slot machine and systems design and development, most recently served as managing partner of Hayabusa Portfolio LLC. He also served as general manager for JCM’s Global Asia Pacific division and vice president of product management and marketing for Cadillac Jack.