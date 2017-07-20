Suddeth named regional manager for Wells Fargo Middle Market Banking | nnbw.com

Denette Suddeth has been named regional manager for Wells Fargo Middle Market Banking.

Suddeth succeeds Phil Horrell, who was promoted to market executive, a new role focused on commercial initiatives that foster new business opportunities in the Southwest.

Suddeth, who has 20 years experience in the banking industry, previously served as loan team leader for Wells Fargo Middle Market Banking in Las Vegas for five years. She also worked several years for U.S. Bank, where she held leadership roles in relationship development, gaming industry services, and middle market banking.

Suddeth earned her bachelor's degree in managerial finance from University of Nevada, Las Vegas. She also attended the Northwest Intermediate Commercial Lending School in Portland, Ore., and the Pacific Coast Banking School in Seattle.