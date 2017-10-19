Tahoe Chamber Blue Ribbon Award nominees

The Lake Tahoe South Shore Chamber of Commerce (Tahoe Chamber) announced 118 nominees for its annual Blue Ribbon Awards dinner set for Nov. 9 at Harrah's Lake Tahoe.

The nominees include:

Geotourism Award: Anderson Bicycle Rental, South Tahoe Refuse, Tahoe Rim Trail, Association, Tahoe Trout Farm, The Lodge at Edgewood Tahoe, Zephyr Cove Resort | Lake Tahoe Cruises, and Zephyr Cove Stables.

Tourism Award: Destination Tahoe Meetings Events, Edgewood Tahoe, Getaway Reno/Tahoe, Tahoe Cruises-Safari Rose, Sky Combat Ace, Tahoe Sports-Ski Run Boat Company, Tahoe Trout Farm, Tahoe.com, and The Coachman Hotel.

Experience Award: Camp Richardson, Chimayó BBQ Tacos y Tortas, DeCelle Memorial Lake Tahoe Relay, FNCTN, Inversion Gym, Lake Tahoe AleWorx, Lake Tahoe Boat Rides, Lake Tahoe Cruises-MS Dixie ll, Lake Tahoe Epic Curling, Lake Tahoe Yoga, Over The Edge Tahoe, Sky Combat Ace, SOS Outreach, Summit to Shore Chiropractic, Tahoe Modern Makers, Tahoe Tastings, Tahoe Trout Farm, The Lodge at Edgewood Tahoe, Trapped in Tahoe, Zephyr Cove Resort | Lake Tahoe Cruises, Zephyr Cove Resort Snowmobile Center, and Zephyr Cove Stables.

Entrepreneur Award: Erin Uclickas, High Vibe Society Artisan Collective; Jim Primo, Primo's Italian Bistro; Jodi Schmitz, Tahoe Modern Makers; Kai Crowe, Chimayo BBQ Tacos y Tortas; Loreen Sanchez, Burger Lounge; Luca Genasci, Lake Tahoe AleWorX; Lyndsay Bryant, Lake Tahoe Sitters; Matt Levitt, Tahoe Blue Vodka; Melinda Choy, Elevate Wellness Center; Parker Alexander, Tahoe Heartbeat Apparel; Paula Peterson, SouthTahoeNow.com; Robyn Lindner, The Bar; Steve Harness, KRLT 9.39 The Lake and KOWL 1490 The Owl; and Toby Sun, LimeBike.

Customer Service (Business) Award: Antonio Valdivia, Lake Tahoe Resort Hotel; Chris Oliver, Alpine Computers; Dallas Burn, Getaway Reno/Tahoe; Darin Haworth, Summit to Shore Chiropractic; Diane Guth, Getaway Café; Gary Lefler, All Seasons Plumbing and Heating; Gregory A. Cremeans, Intero Real Estate; Gregory Ochoa, Oliver Luxury Real Estate; Irma Salazar, Lake Tahoe Visitor Center; Jaime Harness, Ken's Tire Center; Jamah Dacus, BlendBee Tea; James Vallier, Tahoe Trout Farm; Jenn Boyd, Weidinger Public Relations; Jordan Kramer, Escobar Training Grounds; Kris Kay, MontBleu Resort Casino and Spa; Lucius Beall, Tahoe Keys Boat Rentals; Lyndsay Bryant, Lake Tahoe Sitters; Malena Winther, Malena-an eclectic boutique; Maureen Froyum, Barton Skilled Nursing Facility; Meghan Burk, Getaway Reno/Tahoe; Michael and Laura Wharry, The Alder Inn; Nick Ashmore, Cafe Fiore; Roberta Van Gorgon, Barton Health Systems Pharmacy; Sam Hyslop, Over the Edge Tahoe; Sandra Jaimes Vargas, Marriott Timber Lodge; Shannon Schumacher, The Ridge Tahoe; Stefani Kern, Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar; Teresa Sydney, Harrah's and Harveys Lake Tahoe; The Attic Thrift Store Staff; Tiffany Zabaglo, Lake Tahoe Resort Hotel; and Travis Johnson, Liberty Utilities.

Customer Service (Public Agency) Award: Elizabeth Ruiz, Boys & Girls Club of Lake Tahoe; Emily Abernathy, Tahoe Chamber; Jayme Paine, City of South Lake Tahoe: Code Enforcement SLT; Jeff Pollitt, Clean Tahoe Program; Jim Marino, City of South Lake Tahoe; John Pickett, Tahoe Fire Prevention District; Julie Regan, Tahoe Regional Planning Agency; Michelle Risdon, Lake Tahoe Community College; Sergeant Robert Rikalo, Nevada Highway Patrol; Lisa Hixenbaugh, Gail Forstedt, Blair Berry, Angel Brandsgard, Valeria Perez, and Marika Walton, Barton Hospital.

Tallac Achievement Award: The Crossing at Tahoe Valley, El Dorado Beach to Ski Run Bike Trail, and The Kingsbury Stinger Trail.