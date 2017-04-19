 Tahoe Prosperity Center CEO Hill Drum recognized | nnbw.com

Tahoe Prosperity Center CEO Hill Drum recognized

Heidi Hill Drum, CEO of the Tahoe Prosperity Center in Incline Village, was honored with the citizen of the year award at the North Lake Tahoe Resort Association/Chamber/Convention and Visitors Bureau's 63rd annual community awards banquet.

The Tahoe Prosperity Center aims to strengthen regional prosperity through such projects as increasing high-speed internet and cell phone coverage in the Tahoe region and helping businesses find the trained workers they need.