Tahoe Prosperity Center CEO Hill Drum recognized | nnbw.com

Heidi Hill Drum, CEO of the Tahoe Prosperity Center in Incline Village, was honored with the citizen of the year award at the North Lake Tahoe Resort Association/Chamber/Convention and Visitors Bureau's 63rd annual community awards banquet.

The Tahoe Prosperity Center aims to strengthen regional prosperity through such projects as increasing high-speed internet and cell phone coverage in the Tahoe region and helping businesses find the trained workers they need.