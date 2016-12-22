Tat hired as a designer for KPS3 | nnbw.com

Tat hired as a designer for KPS3
December 22, 2016
Vy Tat has been hired as a designer for KPS3 Marketing in Reno.
Tat worked as a Web and graphic designer at Sportif USA.
Tat earned her associate of applied science degree in graphic communications from Truckee Meadows Community College.
In 2015, she was the recipient of two local and two regional ADDY awards for her design work. She earned gold in the local competition for the posters she created for TMCC’s web development program.
