Team de Lancey Real Estate honored

Deb and Jim de Lancey, agents that form Team de Lancey Real Estate and an affiliate of RE/MAX Realty Affiliates in Reno, have each been named 2017 Top 20 Realtors by the Women's Council of Realtors of Northern Nevada (WCR).

A national panel of judges weighed 75 nominations and selected the Top 20 Men and Women in Northern Nevada in Real Estate, based on production, designations, charitable work and participation in WCR and the local real estate community.

Team de Lancey specializes in residential and commercial real estate services.