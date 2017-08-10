Teresa Drew joins staff at Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. | nnbw.com

Teresa Drew joins staff at Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc.
August 10, 2017
Teresa Drew has been hired as corporate director of marketing for Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc., which owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa in Reno and Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Colorado.
Drew previously served as director of sales, marketing and promotions at Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs, Colo. She has extensive experience in casino resort marketing, where she also served as advertising manager for Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, director of marketing for MGM Grand, and senior director of marketing for Choctaw Casinos of Oklahoma.
Drew earned a Bachelor of Science degree from University of Phoenix and her Master of Business Administration degree from Benedictine University.
