The Abbi Agency makes staff announcements | nnbw.com

Kelly Benson, Adam Leinen and A. J. Miller have joined the staff at The Abbi Agency.

Benson was named junior account executive at the agency.

She has seven years of previous experience in public relations, marketing management, and content strategy.

Leinen was hired as account coordinator on The Abbi Agency's public relations team.

He previously served as an intern with the agency.

Leinen recently graduated cum laude from the University of Nevada, Reno's business management and marketing programs.

Miller was hired as the social content curator.

He previously served 10 years in broadcast radio, most recently serving as the morning show host and director of promotions at 106.3 POP FM.

The Abbi Agency has also established of a client strategy division, headed by Allegra Demerjian, formerly the agency's digital director.

Evynn McFalls was also named media content creator for the client strategy division.