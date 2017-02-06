The Abbi Agency’s Goicoechea honored | nnbw.com

The Abbi Agency’s Goicoechea honored
February 6, 2017
Connor Goicoechea, a graphic designer with The Abbi Agency in Reno, won first place at Command N (the keyboard shortcut for “New”), a live design competition sponsored by AIGA Reno-Tahoe and Reno Type.
The competition pitted nine designers against one another in a series of timed matches. In each round, competitors conceived and executed a creative poster, relying exclusively on images from the Adobe Stock website. Entries were judged by local celebrity designers and a decibel meter measured cheers from the audience, who watched the designers work in real-time on display screens.
Stories You May Be Interested In
Trending In: People
Trending Sitewide
- Former UNR basketball players now in business as Pink Hill Properties, LLC.
- IRS answers common early tax season refund questions and addresses surrounding myths
- Final BLM cost recovery for 2016 Burning Man event totals $2.1 million
- Reno-Sparks retail market steady heading into 2017
- Tahoe Hydroponics Co. looks ahead as Nevada’s marijuana industry grows