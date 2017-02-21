 The Estipona Group hires Lucas Pakele | nnbw.com

Back to: People

The Estipona Group hires Lucas Pakele

Pakele

Lucas Pakele has been hired as PR/social media coordinator for the Estipona Group.

Pakele previously worked on several marketing and outreach projects, including a non-profit fundraiser, a political campaign and a new book launch.

He is a global ambassador for the Algeria Youth Leadership Project.

Pakele is a graduate of the University of Nevada, Reno Reynolds School of Journalism.