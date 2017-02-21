The Estipona Group hires Lucas Pakele | nnbw.com

The Estipona Group hires Lucas Pakele
February 21, 2017
Lucas Pakele has been hired as PR/social media coordinator for the Estipona Group.
Pakele previously worked on several marketing and outreach projects, including a non-profit fundraiser, a political campaign and a new book launch.
He is a global ambassador for the Algeria Youth Leadership Project.
Pakele is a graduate of the University of Nevada, Reno Reynolds School of Journalism.
Stories You May Be Interested In
Trending In: People
- Noble Studios announces new hire, staff promotions
- Gorris named development manager for JDRF
- Yardley becomes independent agent with RE/MAX Realty Affiliates
- Fennemore Craig’s Morgan selected as vice chair of the Legal Affairs Steering Committee for Airports Council International-North America
- Sen. Heller honored with solar energy award
Trending Sitewide
- Lance Gilman: ‘Third and possibly biggest hurrah’ may be coming to Tahoe Reno Industrial Center
- Blanchard, Krasner & French law firm expands into Reno
- Downtown Reno is one step closer to a plan for revitalization
- In-fill project to add 50 condominiums near downtown Reno
- 2017 United Soccer League season marks inaugural campaign for Reno 1868 FC