The Private Bank by Nevada State Bank hires Naughton | nnbw.com

Jackie Naughton has been named private banking client services officer for The Private Bank by Nevada State Bank, a division of Nevada State Bank that provides personalized financial services for high net worth and high-income clients.

Naughton, who has more than 25 years of banking experience, most recently served as client sales and support officer at U.S. Trust Bank of America Private Wealth Management for 13 years. She also served in the commercial banking division, commercial lending department, and retail bank for Bank of America.