Theresa “Teri” Preston, Coldwell Banker Select
November 10, 2017
Theresa "Teri" Preston has been hired as Northern Nevada commercial property manager for Coldwell Banker Select in Reno.
Preston previously served as manager of the Leasing and Contracts Service program for the State of Nevada Public Works Buildings and Grounds Division. She served as broker of her own real estate firm and has experience as a general contractor. She has more than four decades of experience serving in the private and public sectors.