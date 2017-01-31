 Thornley resigns as president of Nevada Taxpayers Association | nnbw.com

Thornley resigns as president of Nevada Taxpayers Association

Anna Thornley will resign as president of the Nevada Taxpayers Association effective Feb. 7.

Cindy Creighton, chief operating officer of the association, taken on the Thornley’s daily operations. The Executive Committee of the Board of Directors is currently interviewing candidates to fill the position.