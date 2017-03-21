TravelNevada hires Mowers, promotes Laursen | nnbw.com

Susan Mowers has been hired Nevada Division of Tourism (TravelNevada), while Teri Laursen has been promoted by the agency.

Mowers was hired as art director at TravelNevada.

She has more than 15 years of graphic design experience and previously served as the art director and brand strategist for Bareknuckle Brand Marketing.

Mowers earned a bachelor's degree in design from Brigham Young University.

Laursen was promoted to director of sales and industry partners.

Laursen joined TravelNevada in 2013 as the Southern Nevada representative and sales manager and has more than 25 years of experience in the tourism and hospitality industry.

She also actively participates in several committees and community boards, including 15 years serving in a position on the Territory Advisory Committee for TravelNevada as chair of the Las Vegas Territory. She was appointed by Gov. Brian Sandoval to the Nevada Bicycle & Pedestrian Advisory Board, and is an active member of the Las Vegas Museum Alliance, American Marketing Association, Hospitality Sales and Marketing Association International, and the Las Vegas Hospitality Association.

Laursen earned a master's degree in organizational management from the University of Phoenix and a certification as a business coach and instructor.