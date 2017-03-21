Turner Park joins KPS3 Marketing | nnbw.com

Turner Park has been hired as a digital project manager for KPS3 Marketing in Reno.

Park previously worked at The Abbi Agency where she curated content, led campaign design and developed e-newsletters. She also worked as a graphic designer for a medical marketing agency in Portland, Ore. She also worked for a non-profit ballet company helping them in their marketing department while attending college.

Park graduated with a bachelor of arts from University of Oregon with a major in digital arts and minor in communication studies. She participated in the school's student magazine.