Turner Park joins KPS3 Marketing | nnbw.com

Turner Park joins KPS3 Marketing
March 21, 2017
Turner Park has been hired as a digital project manager for KPS3 Marketing in Reno.
Park previously worked at The Abbi Agency where she curated content, led campaign design and developed e-newsletters. She also worked as a graphic designer for a medical marketing agency in Portland, Ore. She also worked for a non-profit ballet company helping them in their marketing department while attending college.
Park graduated with a bachelor of arts from University of Oregon with a major in digital arts and minor in communication studies. She participated in the school's student magazine.
