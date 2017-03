Cyprian Rossetto, Ph.D. has been named an assistant professor in the Department of Microbiology and Immunology at the University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine.

Rossetto, who joined the UNR School of Medicine in 2005, previously held the positions of graduate research assistant, postdoctoral scholar and research assistant professor.

Rossetto received her Ph.D. in cell and molecular biology in 2009.