University of Nevada, Reno’s Yang, staff recognized | nnbw.com

Yu "Frank" Yang, assistant professor of environmental engineering at the University of Nevada, Reno, and his team's research on how to reduce the presence of triclosan in the environment was recognized among Emerging Investigator Series by the journal "Environmental Science: Processes & Impacts," a publication of the Royal Society of Chemistry, and published in its April edition.

Yang was also recognized by the journal, "Environmental Science: Processes & Impacts" for his work and honored him with the distinction of "Emerging Investigator." His paper is part of their 2017 "Emerging Investigator Series" which highlights "the best and brightest early career scientists in the environmental chemical sciences."