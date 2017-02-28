Washoe County Medical Society 2017 board announcement | nnbw.com

Andrew V. Pasternak, IV, M.D., founder and practitioner at Silver Sage Center for Family Medicine and Silver Sage Sports and Fitness, has been named 2017 president of the Washoe County Medical Society's board of directors.

Ronald D. Swanger, M.D., of Reno Diagnostic Centers, was named president-elect with automatic succession to president in 2018.

Reed Dopf, II, M.D., of Saint Mary's Hospice, was elected secretary/treasurer.

Amanda VanderClay, M.D. of General and Vascular Associates; and Patrick Woodard, M.D. of Renown Hospitals have joined the board as directors.