Wealth advisor Adam Jones joins Nevada State Bank | nnbw.com

Adam Jones has joined the Reno office of Nevada State Bank as a wealth advisor in its wealth and fiduciary services team.

Jones, who has 15 years of banking and financial services experience, previously served as an assistant vice president and financial solutions advisor for Merrill Edge. He also worked at Wells Fargo, Wells Fargo Advisors and First Financial Bank.

Jones earned a degree in business administration from University of Nevada, Reno.