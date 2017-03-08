Wealth advisor Adam Jones joins Nevada State Bank | nnbw.com

Wealth advisor Adam Jones joins Nevada State Bank
March 8, 2017
Adam Jones has joined the Reno office of Nevada State Bank as a wealth advisor in its wealth and fiduciary services team.
Jones, who has 15 years of banking and financial services experience, previously served as an assistant vice president and financial solutions advisor for Merrill Edge. He also worked at Wells Fargo, Wells Fargo Advisors and First Financial Bank.
Jones earned a degree in business administration from University of Nevada, Reno.
Stories You May Be Interested In
Trending In: People
Trending Sitewide
- Bocce Ball energizes rebranded downtown Reno hotel
- McKenzie Properties to start construction on spec office building this spring
- Who is moving here and what do we need to do to keep them?
- New community development integrates workforce housing to meet demand
- Continued growth and development in North Valleys to come, residents voice concerns