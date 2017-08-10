Westward Strategy & Design Group’s Crabtree publishes cookbook | nnbw.com

Westward Strategy & Design Group’s Crabtree publishes cookbook
August 10, 2017
Kristy Crabtree, owner of website development firm Westward Strategy & Design Group and food blogger for http://www.NevadaFoodies.com, has published a cookbook, Wild Game Cuisine.
The cookbook focuses Crabtree's personal collection of wild game recipes, featuring more than 100 recipes for elk, antelope, venison, bison, waterfowl and more.
