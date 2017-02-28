Wilcox named GM of Peterbilt Truck Parts & Equipment and Silver State International’s leasing divisions | nnbw.com

Wilcox named GM of Peterbilt Truck Parts & Equipment and Silver State International’s leasing divisions
February 28, 2017
Derek Wilcox has been named rental manager of Peterbilt Truck Parts & Equipment and Silver State International's local leasing divisions-Paclease and Idealease.
Wilcox previously worked as an account representative, where he was responsible for managing multiple accounts, overseeing customer satisfaction and account operations.
He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Management from the University of Nevada, Reno.
