Wilcox named GM of Peterbilt Truck Parts & Equipment and Silver State International’s leasing divisions | nnbw.com

 Wilcox named GM of Peterbilt Truck Parts & Equipment and Silver State International's leasing divisions

Wilcox named GM of Peterbilt Truck Parts & Equipment and Silver State International’s leasing divisions

Jeff Ross |

Wilcox

Derek Wilcox has been named rental manager of Peterbilt Truck Parts & Equipment and Silver State International's local leasing divisions-Paclease and Idealease.

Wilcox previously worked as an account representative, where he was responsible for managing multiple accounts, overseeing customer satisfaction and account operations.

He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Management from the University of Nevada, Reno.