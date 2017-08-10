Wilkerson name senior project manager at Sundt Construction, Inc. | nnbw.com

Mark Wilkerson has been hired as a senior project manager for Sundt Construction, Inc.

Wilkerson will work out of Sundt's Sacramento office and oversee renovation and modernization of Truckee High School and Truckee Elementary School in Truckee.

He has more than 30 years of industry experience managing and directing projects in the Reno/Tahoe and Bay Area. His portfolio includes design-build, public works and private negotiated ground-up projects totaling more than $1.3 billion.

Wilkerson's major projects include the University of Nevada Student Services, Ritz-Carlton – Highlands, Northstar Tahoe, San Francisco General Hospital, Nevada Legislative Building Expansion Phases II and III, Washoe County Courthouse, Trex Manufacturing, Leviton Distribution Center and the 333 Harrison Multi-Family project in downtown San Francisco.