WIN elects officers, members of its board of trustees | nnbw.com

Scott Walquist, manager of communications at Renown Health, has been elected 2017-2018 president of Western Industrial Nevada (WIN) board of trustees.

Other elected officers are: Kerri Garcia, University of Nevada, Reno, president-elect/treasurer; Patricia Richard, University of Nevada, Reno, vice president – programs; Rick Thomas, Nevada State Bank, vice president – membership; Alexia Bratiotis, secretary; Mike F. Dillon, Jr., Dillon Health, vice president – sponsorships; and Pat Cantwell, KTVN Channel 2, vice president – marketing.

Cindy Buchanan of Wells Fargo is immediate past president.

Other members of the board include: Gary Aldax, University of Nevada, Reno; Charlene Booth, NV Energy; Christi Cakiroglu, Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful; Rick Campbell, The RGC Law Office; Brian Cassidy, Junk King Reno (YPN liaison); Danny Heinsohn, Resilience Happens Podcast; JW Hodge, REMSA/Care Flight; Scott Horejsi, Niemann Capital Management; John Pettibone, Haws Corporation; Brittany Rubenau, The Glenn Group; Eric Scheetz, Truckee River Flood Management Authority; Kris Wells, AT&T (Chamber liaison); and Kylie Pearston (social media intern).