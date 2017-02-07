Women and Children’s Center of the Sierra executive director wins CatalystLIVE! scholarship | nnbw.com

Women and Children’s Center of the Sierra executive director wins CatalystLIVE! scholarship
February 7, 2017
Pam Russell, executive director of the nonprofit Women and Children’s Center of the Sierra (WACCS), won a full scholarship to CatalystLIVE!, the 12-week business course led by entrepreneur Cheri Hill.
Russell joins a roster of 18 entrepreneurs and business owners who have signed up for an exclusive spot in the class so far.
Contestants received entries into a drawing every time they tagged CatalystLIVE! and engaged on Facebook. The winner of the drawing was announced in a video on Monday, Feb. 6 at Fusion@Midtown Premier Coworking space.
