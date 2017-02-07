Women and Children’s Center of the Sierra executive director wins CatalystLIVE! scholarship | nnbw.com

Pam Russell, executive director of the nonprofit Women and Children’s Center of the Sierra (WACCS), won a full scholarship to CatalystLIVE!, the 12-week business course led by entrepreneur Cheri Hill.

Russell joins a roster of 18 entrepreneurs and business owners who have signed up for an exclusive spot in the class so far.

Contestants received entries into a drawing every time they tagged CatalystLIVE! and engaged on Facebook. The winner of the drawing was announced in a video on Monday, Feb. 6 at Fusion@Midtown Premier Coworking space.