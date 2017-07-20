Woodburn & Wedge attorneys among Mountain States Super Lawyers | nnbw.com

Three attorneys from Woodburn & Wedge, a Nevada-based independent law firm, have earned honors in the 2017 Mountain States Super Lawyers list.

Attorneys listed were: Gregg Barnard, business and corporate law; Shawn Meador, family law; and John Murtha, business bankruptcy law.

Murtha has been included in the Super Lawyers list every year for the last 11 years running.

In addition, Seth Adams, an attorney who practices in business bankruptcy law and Jason Morris in estate planning and probate within the firm, was also on the Mountain States' Rising Stars list for 2017.