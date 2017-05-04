Woodward joins D & D Roofing and Sheet Metal | nnbw.com

Woodward joins D & D Roofing and Sheet Metal
May 4, 2017
Dove Woodward has been hired in the accounts payable department for D & D Roofing and Sheet Metal. Woodward is replacing Joan Rogers who has retired after 24 years of service with the company.
Stories You May Be Interested In
Trending In: People
Trending Sitewide
- Reno’s first container park and beer garden opens for business
- Six new retailers to join The Outlets at Legends, 75,000 square feet of retail space under construction
- Eldorado Resorts completes acquisition of Isle of Capri Casinos
- Changing tempo: Storey County and TRI Center prepare for change with retirement of team leader
- 44-unit apartment building sells for $3.8M in Reno