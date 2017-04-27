Wright, Gazza named northern Nevada branch managers for Nevada State Bank | nnbw.com

Nevada State Bank has named Tammi Wright and Steve Gazza as branch managers in northern Nevada.

Wright will manage the West Liberty branch located at 1 W. Liberty St. in Reno. She joined Nevada State Bank in July 2016 as a branch manager and opened the bank's Wingfield Springs branch. Wright brings more than 20 years of experience in retail banking, sales, and marketing to her role.

Gazza will oversee the Wingfield Springs branch located in Pioneer Meadows Marketplace. He joined the bank in 2014 and previously served as assistant branch manager of the Sparks Prater branch. He also is a graduate of the Nevada State Bank Mentor Program.