Yardley becomes independent agent with RE/MAX Realty Affiliates | nnbw.com

Aleksandra Yardley has been named an individual agent with RE/MAX Realty Affiliates.

Yardley previously was buyer’s specialist for a real estate team

Yardley moved to the United States from Poland in 2005, first settling in Incline Village and then moving to Reno in 2009. She has owned her own businesses since moving to the United States, working in property management until earning her real estate license in 2012.

Yardley earned her Master’s and Bachelor’s degrees in Polish language and literature, from the University of Wroclaw.