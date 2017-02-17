Yardley becomes independent agent with RE/MAX Realty Affiliates | nnbw.com

Yardley becomes independent agent with RE/MAX Realty Affiliates
February 17, 2017
Aleksandra Yardley has been named an individual agent with RE/MAX Realty Affiliates.
Yardley previously was buyer’s specialist for a real estate team
Yardley moved to the United States from Poland in 2005, first settling in Incline Village and then moving to Reno in 2009. She has owned her own businesses since moving to the United States, working in property management until earning her real estate license in 2012.
Yardley earned her Master’s and Bachelor’s degrees in Polish language and literature, from the University of Wroclaw.
Stories You May Be Interested In
Trending In: People
- Dave Funk teams up with Heritage Bank of Nevada
- Fennemore Craig’s Morgan selected as vice chair of the Legal Affairs Steering Committee for Airports Council International-North America
- EDAWN promotes Tamera Pitts
- Better Business Bureau annouces 2017 board of directors
- REMSA’s Staffan honored with EMS 10: Innovators in EMS Award
Trending Sitewide
- Proposed legislation would make NV a national clean energy leader, boost economy
- New efficiency, renewable energy bills position Nevada to be national leader
- Saint Mary’s Fitness Center launches cancer wellness program
- Reno-based Rogue Gaming Studio expands downtown office
- Nevada Builders Alliance introduces new benefit packages for member companies