Peppermill Reno named one of the Top 10 Best Casinos by USA TODAY | nnbw.com

After a four-week campaign against 19 high-profile casinos across the nation, Peppermill Resort Spa Casino has been named the sixth best U.S. casino in USA TODAY's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. The AAA Four Diamond resort was the only property nominated from northern Nevada and northern California.

"We take great pride in representing the best of what Reno has to offer. It's a huge honor and we are humbled to have taken sixth place, with so many amazing casinos throughout northern Nevada and the United States," said Billy Paganetti, General Manager of Peppermill Reno. "We will continue to reinvest in the property and create a great environment for our employees who come together to deliver memorable experiences for our guests. We cannot thank our customers, employees, and community enough for their support throughout our resort's 46-year history."

Connecticut's Mohegan Sun took the top spot in the contest, with Caesars Palace Las Vegas Hotel & Casino and Pechanga Resort & Casino in Temecula, Calif. earning second and third place respectively.

10Best's Best U.S. Casino contest began June 19 with a Top 20 list of casinos from around the country, chosen by two travel and gaming industry experts. The public was allowed to vote for their preferred property once a day through July 17 and the Top 10 winners were announced July 21.

Acquired by USA TODAY in January 2013, 10Best provides users with original, unbiased, and experiential travel contest of top attractions, things to see and do, and restaurants for top destinations in the U.S. and around the world.