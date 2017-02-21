Pershing Resources adds a property in Arizona | nnbw.com

Pershing Resources Company, Inc., announced that is has staked and filed a 420 acre site previously known as the Standard Mine. The new project is in the vicinity of the Company’s New Enterprise project and has been designated as the Mohave-Standard Project.

The property was originally developed during World War I for molybdenum and copper. The mine’s last documented production was in the late 1930’s. The main mine workings consist of one timbered vertical shaft 450 feet deep with levels at 200, 300, and 400 feet. Historical assays from veins on the 200 foot level cited significant commercial values of molybdenum. Additional historical documentation notes that, the 400 foot level was excavated and yielded commercial values of gold, silver, molybdenum and copper. The Company intends to develop the Mohave-Standard property for its gold and silver deposits and, is looking for a partner to develop the copper and molybdenum deposits.

The Company has taken preliminary samples and, is currently reviewing the available historical documentation along with recent work executed and documentation accumulated and provided by A&M Minerals, LLC of Sudbury, Ontario Canada, the previous holder of the claims. Consulting geologist, Nick Barr, has been working with A&M Minerals on the transfer of data. The Company will be updating its website as information becomes available.

Pershing Resources’ CEO Steve Plumb stated, “We have considered the Standard Mine to be a complement to our New Enterprise property and an important addition to our portfolio for some time. We acted to acquire it as soon as it became available. We are also pleased to initiate our strategic expansion plan which was approved by shareholders in 2016.”

Pershing Resources is a development stage precious metals producer, focused on projects located in North America. The Company is based in Reno, Nevada and, owns a development facility near Kingman, Arizona.

The Company’s current assets are comprised of mining properties located in the Western United States. The Company is presently in various stages of development on each of these properties. As opportunities arise, the Company will seek to strengthen its balance sheet through acquisition of additional mining properties. Pershing Resources is committed to responsible mining practices and, we believe, is positioned to deliver sustained growth and performance for years to come.

Details on the Company’s projects can be found at http://www.pershingpm.com/.