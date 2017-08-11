Pershing Resources receives permit for Arizona project | nnbw.com

Pershing Resources Company, Inc., a development stage precious metals producer based in Reno, has received a BLM permit for its plan to clear an access road to begin a bulk sampling program on its New Enterprise Project site near Kingman Ariz. The permit will be in effect for a period of two years and specifies bulk sampling as the primary purpose for the road clearing. The primary target of the program will be a pre-existing ore stockpile that has been estimated to contain between eight to ten thousand tons of unprocessed ore. The stockpile has been sampled and been determined to contain commercially viable levels of, copper, gold, lead, silver and, zinc.

Pershing Resources has hired an outside contractor with road building and site operations expertise and is presently reviewing logistics for a project plan to transport the ore and set up an offsite crushing operation on private land near the mine site. The company will begin work on an access road on the site in the next 60 days and plans to then begin removing material for processing after its Geologic Team has completed the field work on a planned Phase One mapping and sampling program to determine inferred mineral reserves on the property later this fall. The New Enterprise ore stockpile was sampled by the previous holder of the claims in 2010 and returned commercial values of silver and gold.

The company plans to have an ore characterization study performed by an independent lab to confirm and document the most efficient extraction process for the sulfide ore type which is prevalent on the site. It plans to move forward with its bulk sampling program as soon as funding is in place.

Pershing Resources’ CEO, Steve Plumb stated, “We are very pleased that the BLM has given us a greenlight so we can begin the next stage of our development plan for the New Enterprise. We are looking forward to making substantial progress in the coming months.”

Updates on Pershing Resources’ New Enterprise can be followed at: http://www.pershingpm.com/projects/the-new-enterprise-project.