Pioneering battery recycler Aqua Metals to partner with Johnson Controls | nnbw.com

Aqua Metals, which last year opened its first cutting-edge electrochemical battery recycling center in the Tahoe Reno Industrial Center, has reached an agreement with Johnson Controls.

Under terms of a multi-faceted deal, which covers North America, China and Europe, Johnson Controls is investing in Aqua Metals and will become the first licensee of Aqua Metals’ patent-pending AquaRefining technology.

“Our partnership with Johnson Controls is a tremendous step forward and is an opportunity for us to work with the global leader in automotive battery manufacturing and responsible recycling,” Dr. Stephen Clarke, chairman and CEO of Aqua Metals, said in a press release. “We will build on this exciting relationship in order to enable clean and efficient battery recycling around the world.”

Under the agreement, Johnson Controls will:

Become the first licensee for AquaRefining technology

Supply Aqua Metals with batteries to recycle as a service, as part of the Johnson Controls closed-loop network

Purchase AquaRefined metals produced from Aqua Metals’ facilities

Acquire just under 5 percent of Aqua Metals outstanding shares

“Agreements like this are a part of our continuing strategy to invest in clean technologies, building on our commitment to create a more sustainable and environmentally responsible industry,” Joe Walicki, president of Johnson Controls Power Solutions, said in a press release.

Aqua Metals’ (NASDAQ: AQMS) AquaRefining technology uses an advanced electrochemical process for recycling batteries. Unlike smelting, AquaRefining is a room temperature, water-based process that is fundamentally non-polluting. These modular systems allow the lead-acid battery industry to simultaneously improve environmental impact and scale production to meet rapidly growing demand.

As it scales up capacity, the company plans to hire hundreds of employees for existing and future operations across the U.S.

