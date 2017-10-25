PODS opening Reno facility

PODS Enterprises, LLC, an innovator and maker of portable storage containers, is opening a West Coast sales and service center in Reno.

PODS plans to hire more than 300 associates in the first two years of operation. Job seekers can apply directly to http://careers.PODS.com.

The company invented the concept of portable storage containers in 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Fla.

Currently PODS serves 46 states, Canada and Australia and has made more than 3 million deliveries.

Business partners who assisted PODS with their decision to relocate to Reno include the Site Selection Group from Dallas; David Woods and Matt Grimes of CBRE; Nevada Job Connect; and the Governor’s Office of Economic Development; and Tyler Sheldon, ProEquity Asset Management.