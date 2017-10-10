Presentation looks at technology of tall wood buildings

Janelle Leafblad, P.E. with WoodWorks — Wood Products Council will present “The Momentum of Tall Wood Buildings” on Nov. 9, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Innevation Center, 450 Sinclair Street, Reno.

The program is co-sponsored by AIA Northern Nevada and US green Building Council. Lunch is catered by The Cheese Board.

With nearly 20 completed tall wood buildings worldwide and several under design in the U.S., many architects are curious about the factors creating this momentum and how design teams are navigating building codes that don't directly address the mass timber technologies being used.

While pursuing ambitious carbon reductions and oftentimes a new aesthetic, designers are still tasked with meeting all of the usual objectives, including a high degree of life safety, building performance, and cost-effectiveness.

This presentation will provide context for the growing trend of using mass timber for mid- and high-rise buildings. Among other things, it offers insight on available research and testing specifically highlighting structure, fire, and acoustics using built project examples.

For ticket information and to RSVP, go here.