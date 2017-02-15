Proposed legislation would make NV a national clean energy leader, boost economy | nnbw.com

Nevada business owners said legislation introduced Monday night by in the Nevada Legislature would set the state up to become a regional and national clean energy leader.

A bill introduced by Assemblyman Chris Brooks of Las Vegas would promote the state’s renewable energy economy and put more Nevadans to work in the industry. The bill would increase the amount of electricity Nevada utilities must buy from renewable resources, like solar, geothermal and wind.

The legislation would increase the Renewable Portfolio Standard, which governs the percentage of power utilities get from clean energy and energy efficiency, to 50 percent by 2030, with a path to 80 percent renewables by 2040. With Nevada’s rich renewable resources, the benchmark is not only attainable, the effort will usher in a new era of investment in in-state resources and attract businesses that are increasingly demanding access to clean power.

Additionally, bills introduced by Senator Pat Spearman and Assemblyman William McCurdy to expand energy efficiency measures, among other things, would create good, local jobs. These bills would widen access to cost-effective energy efficiency programs that reduce energy use and save consumers money, especially in low-income communities.

“I am optimistic that our state may finally get back on track in addressing energy efficiency,” said Lisa Howe, business manager, GERD Energy Inc. in a press release. “Incentivizing and supporting energy efficiency is the easiest and most cost-effective way to reduce and clean our energy footprint and it significantly sparks economic activity creating job, investment and commerce opportunities.”

“With no coal or natural gas resources to speak of, it makes a lot of sense to update Nevada’s Renewable Portfolio Standard to reflect the clean energy potential of the state,” said Jerry Lambert, owner of The Jerry Lambert Experience salon in a press release. “As a small business owner, I can see how a revamped RPS will attract and result in increased investment, jobs and development in all economic sectors, not only clean energy. I am glad to see Governor Sandoval and the Nevada state legislature prioritize clean energy policies for the economic benefit of our state.”

“Updating our state’s RPS will go a long way in keeping Nevada dollars in state and moving our energy system away from dirty, imported energy sources such as coal and natural gas,” said Christian Iusso, partner at Make Studios in a press release. “In addressing RPS, our state will continue upon a clean energy economic path started 20 years ago with the RPS’s origination, helping solidify Nevada as a national clean energy leader.”

“It is clear clean energy policy will be a priority of this legislature and a strong energy efficiency policy and updated RPS are key in creating a robust, smart, clean energy system,” said Jennifer Taylor, executive director, Clean Energy Project in a press release. “Making energy efficiency investment less costly not only helps businesses reduce energy use, it, along with a stronger RPS, also creates jobs, increases investment and ignites commerce within the construction and supply chain industries.”