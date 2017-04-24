Public invited to give input on 2040 Regional Transportation Plan | nnbw.com

Everyone is encouraged to share their ideas on the draft 2040 Regional Transportation Plan (RTP) and the draft Bicycle & Pedestrian Master Plan. The 2040 RTP is the long range transportation plan for the region and includes projects for future improvements for regional roads, transit, as well as bicycle and pedestrian facilities. The Bicycle & Pedestrian Master Plan will identify locations for future safety and mobility improvements for pedestrians and cyclists. An open house is being held on Tuesday, April 25th at the Discovery Museum located at 490 S. Center Street in Reno. The open house will be from 4 to 6 p.m. While there is plenty of parking, the location is also easily accessible via RAPID, Route 1 and RTC ACCESS.

The draft plan was compiled with extensive public input and a review of safety data, the travel demand model and population and employment forecasts. "With the region growing significantly, keeping everyone moving with a great regional road network and transit system is critical," RTC Executive Director Lee Gibson said.

Among the ideas brought forward by members of the public that are included in the draft plan are: capacity and safety improvements at the Spaghetti Bowl, the extension of RAPID to the University of Nevada, Reno, additional transit and more amenities for bicyclists and pedestrians. To view the draft plan, and for information on how to submit a comment electronically or by mail, go to http://www.rtcwashoe.com and click on Planning. The public comment period on the draft is April 24th through May 17th.