Puzzle Room franchise opens in Lake Tahoe

Puzzle Room, an escape game franchise, is opening its second location, Puzzle Room Tahoe.

Puzzle Puzzle Tahoe, owned by Phillippe Frayssinoux will officially open its doors at the Basement off of Highway 50 (between Montbleu Resort Casino & Spa and Harrah’s Hotel and Casino) this Saturday, Oct. 21 at 11 a.m.

Founded in 2017, the Puzzle Room franchise has two locations in northern Nevada. The Reno location is at 135 N. Sierra St., Suite B, in RenoThe company provides a venue for parties, team building, educational growth and fun, the company offers brain teasing games for kids and adults.

For more details on both locations, visit puzzleroomreno.com and p uzzleroomtahoe.com.