Rattlesnake Club is coming to Arlington Gardens in Reno | nnbw.com

Arlington Gardens will have a new addition come spring 2017. Situated on the corner of Plumb Lane and Arlington Avenue, Arlington Gardens is home to retail stores such as the Cooking Gallery and lifestyle boutique Larkellen.

Owner Jeff Bacon is beginning renovations to the location that will result in a restaurant, café and more calling the long vacant space home.

Bacon has always been interested in the restaurant business, but was waiting for the right time.

“Since I was about 18 years old this has been a pie in the sky dream,” Bacon said. “I cook myself,” he added.

He already has a general manager, but will wait to hire a chef for Rattlesnake Club until the restaurant is really built out and the opening date is solidified.

“Why it has taken me six years to get here is because I didn’t hire the right people initially,” Bacon explained. “I’ve learned that it is the people around me that are going to help me get there.”

Rattlesnake Club will feature a small fresh menu with produce from the 30-foot by 21-foot year round greenhouse that will be added at the location.

“We will grow our own tomatoes, vegetables, herbs, all that kind of stuff for the restaurant,” Bacon said.

Bacon also has plans to incorporate new parking, patio seating, landscaping and a piano as additions to the restaurant space.

The kitchen space in the restaurant was gutted and Bacon is taking advantage.

“Now I am able to do a really clean new kitchen,” he said.

Bacon described his vision of the restaurant as upper scale, nice and clean.

He has two bakers lined up, allowing the restaurant to offer freshly baked bread. They plan to serve a seasonal menu for lunch and upscale dinner.

Rattlesnake Club will also feature a large pizza oven; adding artisan pizza to the menu. A great wine selection is also in the works.

“The staff will be really well trained,” Bacon added about his vision for the restaurant.

The space will allow seating for 70-75 indoors, with additional patio seating. There will be about 90 parking spots, so Bacon does not anticipate access being an issue.

Bacon wants the 15,000 square feet of renovated space to compliment the shopping experience at Arlington Gardens.

Plans for this include reversing the fireplace to make a nice waiting area. Arlington Gardens currently has one vacant retail space and four tenants, with some of them occupying multiple spaces.

Bacon’s café plans will occupy the unused space along the opposite side of the restaurant.

The overall feel will be a coffee shop vibe, including Wi-Fi, outdoor space, relaxed seating and fresh roasted coffee.

The inside portion of the café will include soft seating leading out to the back patio space on the Plumb Lane side of the building.

“The café will probably open around 7 a.m., so you can get coffee and it will feature fresh pastries from the bakery,” Bacon explained.

While cooking will remain a personal hobby for Bacon, he will have responsibilities with the café.

“My only job is going to be to roast the coffee beans,” he said. “Initially I think I will roast beans two or three times per week.”

Bacon is hopeful operations for both Rattlesnake Club and the café will begin this coming spring.