5 tips to help sell your home in 2017 | nnbw.com

As the real estate market continues to improve, many homeowners are selling their existing house and moving up into a larger home and/or downsizing and moving into a smaller home. Needless to say, it’s best to began preparing your home for a sale a few months ahead of time so you do not have to tackle everything at once. Here are five tips to get you started:

Hire the Best REALTOR

Select a real estate professional who is a good fit for you. Ask friends and family for recommendations, interview several Realtors and check references. A good Realtor will price your home competitively, customize a marketing plan specific to your needs, and gently guide you through the paperwork process.

Clearly Understand What ‘Market Value’ Means

Simply put, market value is the amount a buyer is willing to pay for your house. It is not what your neighbor sold his house for, or what is listed on your latest tax assessment. As the old saying goes, “There is nothing wrong with a home that the right price cannot fix.”

Simplify and Downsize

Consider renting a storage unit to move-out half of your furniture from inside of the house as well as the garage. And, do not forget the closets and cupboards. Opening up more space in your house will make your property look bigger and brighter.

Neutralize Your Home

Remove family photographs and all other personal items to help potential buyers be able to visualize your home as their house. Another option is to hire a home-staging firm. Professional stagers help sellers present their home in the best light possible, and is always a good investment.

Don’t Be an ‘As Is’ Seller

If possible, take the time and effort to prepare your house so it is buyer-ready. Buyers want to be able to move in without having to do a large amount of work and repairs. Fixing small repairs is always worth the money spent even if you have to hire a handyman.

Avis Cherry is president of the Sierra Nevada Association of Realtors and a Realtor with Charles Kitchen Realty in Carson City. With nearly 14 years of experience, Avis brings a wealth of expertise to her clients, and is also a devoted and active member of the community. In addition to being a Certified Residential Specialist (CRS) and a two-time president of the Sierra Nevada Chapter of CRS, Avis was awarded CRS of the Year in 2011. She also is a graduate of the prestigious Nevada Association of Realtors Leadership Program. You can contact Avis at 775.741.3344 or via e-mail at ACherry@CarsonCityRealEstate.net.