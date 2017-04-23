commercial real estate | nnbw.com

Office

Summer Kleidosty

Kleidosty leased 1,460 square feet at 436 Court Street in Reno. Lindy Deller of Dickson Commercial Group represented the landlord, Eric Osgood.

Leffredo, Riar & Winder, P.C.

The company leased 3,725 square feet at 845 Aitken St., in Reno, from the landlord Alpine Building LLC. Dominic Brunetti, Scott Shanks and Lindy Deller of Dickson Commercial Group represented the tenant.

Guardianship Services of Nevada, Inc.

The tenant leased 2,730 square feet at 1575 Delucchi Lane, Suite 217, in Reno. Dale 'Travis' Hansen of Dickson Commercial Group represented the tenant.

Next GI, LLC

The tenant leased two suites at 200 S. Virginia St. in Reno. The first suite, No. 520, covers 2,331 square feet, and the second, Suite 710, covers 4,048 square feet. Dominic Brunetti, Scott Shanks and Lindy Deller of Dickson Commercial Group represented the tenant and landlord, Reno 200 S. Virginia LLC/Basin Street Properties.

Industrial

Dollar Book Swap Reno

The company leased approximately 5,000 square feet of industrial space in the Greg Center, Building A, 50 E. Greg Street, Suite 108 in Sparks. Mike Nevis, Dave Simonsen, Steve Kucera and J. Michael Hoeck of Kidder Mathews represented the landlord, Northwestern Mutual.

Titan Wire & Cable, LLC

The tenant renewed its lease of approximately 9,600 square feet at the Greg Center, 1285 Marietta Way in Sparks. Steve Kucera, Mike Nevis, Dave Simonsen and J. Michael Hoeck of Kidder Mathews represented the landlord, IRG.

Ziegler & Ames, Inc.

The company renewed its lease of approximately 24,000 square feet at Sparks Business Center, 755 Lillard Drive, Suite 108, in Sparks. Brad Lancaster of Kidder Mathews represented the tenant. Mike Nevis, Steve Kucera, Dave Simonsen and J. Michael Hoeck represented the landlord, A&B Properties.

US Granite–Nevada, Inc.

The tenant renewed its lease of approximately 6,720 square feet of industrial at the Capital Commerce Center, Building 7, 5350 Capital Court, Suite 101 in Reno. Steve Kucera, J. Michael Hoeck, Dave Simonsen and Mike Nevis represented the landlord.

Waxman Sales

The company leased approximately 64,000 square feet at the Stead Distribution Center, 14525 Industry Circle, Suite 100 in Reno. Dave Simonsen, Mike Nevis, J. Michael Hoeck and Steve Kucera of Kidder Mathews represented the landlord, Washington Capital.

Reno HiFi

The tenant leased approximately 5,725 square feet at Reno Aircenter, 4750 Longley Lane, Suite 110, in Reno. Steve Kucera, J. Michael Hoeck, Dave Simonsen and Mike Nevis represented the landlord.

JLM Industrial Supply

The tenant renewed its lease of approximately 5,000 square feet at Greg Center, Building D, 955 S. McCarran Boulevard, Suite 102 in Sparks. Dave Simonsen, Mike Nevis, Steve Kucera and J. Michael Hoeck of Kidder Mathews represented the landlord, Northwestern Mutual.

National Fulfillment Services

The company leased approximately 32,048 square feet at 9175 Moya Boulevard, Suite C in Reno. Dave Simonsen, Mike Nevis, Steve Kucera and J. Michael Hoeck of Kidder Mathews represented the landlord.

Exxel Outdoors

The company expanded into approximately 27,040 square feet at the North Valleys Commerce Center, 9460 N. Virginia St. in Reno. Mike Nevis, J. Michael Hoeck, Dave Simonsen, and Steve Kucera of Kidder Mathews represented the landlord, Panattoni Development.

Crown Packaging

The company leased approximately 12,500 square feet at the Southwest Commerce Center, 895 E. Patriot Boulevard, Suite 101 and 102 in Reno. The industrial team of Mike Nevis, J. Michael Hoeck, Dave Simonsen, and Steve Kucera of Kidder Mathews represented the landlord.