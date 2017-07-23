commercial real estate | nnbw.com

Office

241 Ridge Street, Suite 245, 246 and 250

An undisclosed tenant renewed its lease of 802 square feet at 241 Ridge Street in Reno. Dan Oster and Chase Houston of NAI Alliance represented the landlord, TDC Reno Office 1-DE SPE, LLC.

241 Ridge Street, Suite 350

An undisclosed tenant renewed its lease of 4,360 square feet at 241 Ridge Street in Reno. Dan Oster and Chase Houston of NAI Alliance represented the landlord, TDC Reno Office 1-DE SPE, LLC.

275 Hill Street, Suite 220

An undisclosed tenant renewed its lease of 767 square feet at 275 Hill Street in Reno. Dan Oster and Chase Houston of NAI Alliance represented the landlord, TDC Reno Office 1-DE SPE, LLC.

275 Hill Street, Suite 248

An undisclosed tenant renewed its lease of 767 square feet at 275 Hill Street in Reno. Dan Oster and Chase Houston of NAI Alliance represented the landlord, TDC Reno Office 1-DE SPE, LLC.

275 Hill Street, Suite 290

An undisclosed tenant renewed its lease of 514 square feet at 275 Hill Street in Reno. Dan Oster and Chase Houston of NAI Alliance represented the landlord, TDC Reno Office 1-DE SPE, LLC.

201 W. Liberty Street, Suite 310

An undisclosed tenant renewed its lease of 2,020 square feet at 201 W. Liberty Street in Reno. Dan Oster and Chase Houston of NAI Alliance represented the landlord, TDC Reno Office 1-DE SPE, LLC.

Hackmen3, LLC

The buyer purchased a two-story, 17,640-square-foot building at 175 Salomon Circle in Reno for $2.9 million. Tom Fennell of Dickson Commercial Group represented the buyer. Scott Shanks, Dominic Brunetti, and Chris Shanks of Dickson Commercial Group represented the seller, 175 Salomon Circle LLC.

University of Nevada, Reno

UNR leased 13,404 square feet at 604 Moana Lane in Reno. Among the university-related tenants will be Osher Lifelong Learning Institute, the Division of Health Sciences, AKA: Senior Outreach Services Program, and the University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine. Sue Smith of Argent Commercial and Mark Glenn of Industrial Properties of Nevada represented the tenants. Dan Oster and Chase Houston of NAI Alliance represented the landlord, the John E. & Janice W. Bostock Trust.

Longley 17A, LLC

The buyer purchased 2,104 square feet at 5546 Longley Lane, Suite A in Reno. Kevin Annis, SIOR, CCIM and Mike Van Blaricom of ArchCrest Commercial Partners represented the buyer and the seller, Longley Professional Campus, LLC.

Land

Carson Storage

The buyer purchased an approximately 7-acre parcel in the Lompa Ranch Master Plan community in Carson City. Ryan Krueger of ArchCrest Commercial Partners represented the buyer.

Industrial

X-Fusion USA, Inc.

The tenant leased 2,061 square feet of office/warehouse space at 4690 Longley Lane in Reno. Tomi Jo Lynch of SVN Gold Dust Commercial Associates represented the landlord.

Cabling Solutions, Inc.

The tenant leased 1,600 square feet at 1591 Greg Street in Sparks. Tim McDonald and Amanda Brierton of Stark & Associates / TCN Worldwide represented the tenant.

Summer Kleidosty, DDS

Kleidosty leased an office at 436 Court Street in Reno for a dental practice. Ken Stark of Stark & Associates / TCN Worldwide represented the tenant.

Building Control Services, Inc.

The company leased 5,735 square feet at 4750 Longley Lane in Reno. Tomi Jo Lynch of SVN Gold Dust Commercial Associates represented the tenant.

High Mountain Door & Trim, Inc.

The company leased 8,316 square feet at 320 S. Rock Boulevard in Reno. Amanda Eastwick of SVN Gold Dust Commercial Associates represented the tenant.

Reno Tahoe RV

The tenant leased 2,291 square feet at 10 Greg Street in Sparks. Amanda Eastwick of SVN Gold Dust Commercial Associates represented the tenant.

ECCO, LLC

The buyer purchased a 5,440-square-foot industrial flex condo at 9763 S. Virginia Street in Reno. Tomi Jo Lynch of SVN Gold Dust Commercial Associates represented the seller.

John Dunlap

Dunlap purchased a 1,696-square-foot industrial flex condo located at 4865 Longley Lane in Reno. Tomi Jo Lynch of SVN Gold Dust Commercial Associates represented the seller.

Tenir LLC

The buyer purchased a 20,620-square-foot building at 5401 Arrowhead Drive in Carson City. Jack Brower of SVN Gold Dust Commercial Associates represented the seller.