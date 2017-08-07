commercial real estate for Aug. 7, 2017 | nnbw.com

Office

EMPSi

The tenant renewed its lease of approximately 3,140 square feet at 4741 Caughlin Parkway, Suite 4, in Reno. Melissa Molyneaux of Colliers International Reno represented the tenant.

Prologis Management LLC

The tenant leased approximately 2,527 square feet at 5480 Kietzke Lane, Suite 230, in Reno. Melissa Molyneaux of Colliers International Reno represented the tenant.

Colliers Nevada LLC

The company leased approximately 5,954 square feet at 5520 Kietzke Lane, Suite 300, in Reno. Melissa Molyneaux of Colliers International Reno represented the tenant.

Peak Physical Therapy

The practice expanded its lease of approximately 2,482 square feet at4773 Caughlin Ranch Parkway, Suites 1A, 1B, and 3, in Reno. Melissa Molyneaux of Colliers International Reno represented the landlord, Galloway Living Trust.

Dr. Mark P. Schumacher

Dr. Schumacher leased approximately 2,589 square feet at 236 W. 6th Street in Reno. Melissa Molyneaux and Landon Gonzalez of Colliers International Reno represented the tenant.

MHCC Reno LLC

The tenant leased approximately 7,055 square feet at 850 Mill Street, Suite 100, in Reno. Melissa Molyneaux and Landon Gonzalez of Colliers International Reno represented the landlord, Cypress Holdings Nevada.

Touch Point Management Inc.

The tenant leased approximately 570 square feet at 63 Keystone Avenue, Suite 104, in Reno. Melissa Molyneaux and Landon Gonzalez of Colliers International Reno represented the landlord, 63 Keystone Partners LLC.

Down To Earth LLC

The tenant leased approximately 1,216 square feet at 63 Keystone Avenue, Suite 306, in Reno. Melissa Molyneaux and Landon Gonzalez of Colliers International Reno represented the landlord, 63 Keystone Partners LLC.

American Clothing Recyclers Inc.

The tenant leased approximately 1,076 square feet at 6100 Plumas Street, Suite 203, in Reno. Melissa Molyneaux and Landon Gonzalez of Colliers International Reno represented the tenant.

Reno Property Management Ltd.

The company leased approximately 3,768 square feet at 1575 Delucchi Lane, Suite 224, in Reno. Melissa Molyneaux and Landon Gonzalez of Colliers International Reno represented the landlord, Meadow Wood Crown Plaza.

Reno Collective LLC

The tenant leased approximately 6,028 square feet at 1515 Plumas Street in Reno. Landon Gonzalez of Colliers International Reno represented the tenant.

Precision Document Imaging

The tenant leased approximately 1,243 square feet at 30 Ohm Place, Suite C1, in Reno. Landon Gonzalez of Colliers International Reno represented the landlord, Reno Industrial LLC.

Trial Science Inc.

The tenant renewed its lease of approximately 2,085 square feet at 730 Sandhill Road, Suite 105, in Reno. Tim Ruffin and Melissa Molyneaux of Colliers International Reno represented the landlord, Flocchini-Magnolia Properties LLC.

Sainergy Inc.

The tenant leased approximately 402 square feet at 730 Sandhill Road, Suite 105, in Reno. Tim Ruffin and Melissa Molyneaux of Colliers International Reno represented the landlord, Flocchini-Magnolia Properties LLC.

Mueller III, LLC

The buyer purchased a 37,410-square-foot building at 6005 Plumas Street in Reno. Tim Ruffin of Colliers International Reno represented the seller, Lakeridge Centre Office Complex LLC.

Retail

Color Me Mine

The tenant leased approximately 1,518 square feet at The Summit shopping center in Reno. Roxanne Stevenson of Colliers International Reno represented the landlord, G&VII Reno Operating LLC.

Eye Hook LLC

The tenant leased approximately 2,025 square feet at The Summit shopping center in Reno. Roxanne Stevenson of Colliers International Reno represented the landlord, G&VII Reno Operating LLC.

Planet Fitness

The gym leased approximately 19,598 square feet at Northtowne Marketplace in Reno. Rick Casazza of Colliers International Reno represented the tenant.

Industrial

Wholesale Resort Accessories

The tenant leased approximately 20,000 square feet at 4974 Joule Street in Reno. Chris Fairchild and Greg Shutt of Colliers International Reno represented the landlord, McKenzie Capital Partners LLC.

Bloch Inc.

The tenant renewed its lease of approximately 59,500 square feet at 1170 Trademark Drive, Suite 112, in Reno. Chris Fairchild and Greg Shutt of Colliers International Reno represented the tenant.

Timber Guys LLC

The buyer purchased a 51,360 square feet industrial building at 1955 Timber Way in Reno. Ted Stoever of Colliers International Reno represented both the buyer and seller, Capitol Plywood Inc.

Sunstate Equipment Co.

The tenant leased 62,720 square feet at 750 S. Rock Boulevard in Reno. Joel Fountain and Tom Fennell with Dickson Commercial Group represented the tenant.

Bluewater Holdings Corp.

The tenant leased 130,085 square feet at 130 E. Sydney Drive (Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center) in McCarran. Christopher Martin of Reno Commercial Properties, LLC. Dan Oster of NAI Alliance represented the landlord, Goldstar Mining, LLC.

Flex

770 Smithridge Drive, Suite 100

An undisclosed tenant renewed its lease of 3,000 square feet of office/industrial 770 Smithridge Drive in Reno. Dan Oster and Chase Houston of NAI Alliance represented the landlord, American Capital Properties, LLC.