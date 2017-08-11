COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE | nnbw.com

Office

932 Ryland Street

An undisclosed buyer purchased a 7,642 square foot medical office at 932 Ryland Street in Reno. Kevin Annis and Mike Van Blaricom of ArchCrest Commercial Partners represented both the buyer and seller, Piemon, LLC.

Retail

L&L Hawaiian Barbeque

The restaurant chain leased 1,500 square feet at the Coliseum Meadows Shopping Center in Reno. Gary Tremaine and Lindy Deller of Dickson Commercial represented the landlord, Basin Street Properties.

E&L Enterprises

E&L Enterprises leased 1,404 square feet at 1450 E. Prater Way, Suite 100, in Sparks. The landlord is Shellbourne Global LLC. Lindy Deller of Dickson Commercial Group represented the tenant.

Industrial

Panasonic

The company leased 220,000 square feet at 2777 USA Parkway (Tahoe Regional Industrial Center) in McCarran. Joel Fountain of Dickson Commercial Group represented the tenant. Gordon Zach of CBRE, Inc. represented the landlord, Conco Companies.

10 Greg Street

An undisclosed tenant leased 2,291 square feet at 10 Greg Street, Unit 124, in Sparks. Tony Fritsche of ArchCrest Commercial Partners represented the landlord, Greg Street Investors, LLC.