Commercial Real Estate | Week of Dec. 26-30 | nnbw.com

Office

Health Management Systems, Inc.

The company leased 1,346 square feet at 800 South Meadows Parkway, Suite 600, in Reno. Dominic Bruetti, Scott Shanks, and Joel Fountain of Dickson Commercial Group represented the landlord, JC Arrow, LLC.

4838 Sparks Blvd., Suite 102, Sparks

An undisclosed buyer purchased 2,104 square feet in Sparks. Mike Van Blaricom and Kevin Annis of ArchCrest Commercial Partners represented the seller, Vineyards Professional Campus II, LLC.

Retail

2169 Prater Way, Sparks

The tenant leased 1,485 square feet in Sparks. Mike Van Blaricom and Kevin Annis of ArchCrest Commercial Partners represented the landlord, 1111 Connecticut Street Partners, LLC.

Industrial

Channel Publishing

The company leased approximately 5,675 square feet at the Reno Aircenter at 4750 Longley Lane, Suite 209, in Reno. Steve Kucera, J. Michael Hoeck, Dave Simonsen, and Michael Nevis of Kidder Mathews represented the landlord.

24 Seven

Enterprises

The tenant leased approximately 15,050 square feet at 984 Packer Way in Sparks. Bryan Gardner of Reno Property Management represented the tenant. Michael Nevis, Steve Kucera, J. Michael Hoeck, and Dave Simonsen of Kidder Mathews represented the landlord.

Walkenhorst Properties

The buyer purchased 9.947 acres of land in the Spanish Springs Business Center. Dave Simonsen, J. Michael Hoeck, Michael Nevis, and Steve Kucera of Kidder Mathews represented both the buyer and the seller, Hawco Development Co.

National Property Solutions Group

The tenant leased approximately 5,000 square feet at the Greg Center, 50 E. Greg Street, Suite 109, in Sparks. Michael Nevis, Dave Simonsen, J. Michael Hoeck, and Steve Kucera of Kidder Mathews represented the landlord, Northwestern Mutual.

Urban Outfitters, Inc.

The tenant renewed its lease of approximately 214,500 square feet at the Lear 429 Industrial Center, 6640 Echo Avenue in Reno. Dave Simonsen, J. Michael Hoeck, Mike Nevis, and Steve Kucera of Kidder Mathews represented the landlord, Panattoni Development.

SA Automotive, LTD

The company leased approximately 50,750 square feet at the Lear 200 Industrial Center, 6645 Echo Ave. in Reno. The industrial team of J. Michael Hoeck, Dave Simonsen, Michael Nevis, and Steve Kucera of Kidder Mathews represented the landlord, Panattoni Development.

InMusic Brands, Inc.

The company expanded its lease of approximately 162,500 square feet of space with an additional approximately 90,000 square feet at the Lear 400 Industrial Center, 12995 Echo Court in Reno. Dave Simonsen, J. Michael Hoeck, Mike Nevis, and Steve Kucera of Kidder Mathews represented the landlord, Panattoni Development.

Advanced Pediatric Therapies

The tenant leased approximately 15,290 square feet of industrial and office space at the Sparks Business Center, 1625 E. Prater Way, Suites 107 and 108 in Sparks. Michael Nevis, Steve Kucera, Dave Simonsen, and J. Michael Hoeck of Kidder Mathews represented the landlord, A&B Properties.

Black Rock Window & Door, Inc.

The company renewed its lease of approximately 7,500 square feet at the Greg Center, 50 E. Greg Street, Suite 110, in Sparks. Amanda Eastwick of SVN represented the tenant. Michael Nevis, Dave Simonsen, J. Michael Hoeck, and Steve Kucera, of Kidder Mathews represented the landlord, Northwestern Mutual.

Sarstedt, Inc.

The tenant renewed its lease of approximately 9,600 square feet at the Greg Park, 1395 Greg Street, Suite 112, in Sparks. Michael Nevis, Dave Simonsen, J. Michael Hoeck, and Steve Kucera of Kidder Mathews represented the landlord, Northwestern Mutual.

Arrow Electronics

The company leased approximately 15,300 square feet at the South Center Building, 640 Maestro Drive, Suite 101, in Reno. Michael Nevis, Dave Simonsen, J. Michael Hoeck, and Steve Kucera of Kidder Mathews represented the landlord, Northwestern Mutual.