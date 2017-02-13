Commercial Real Estate | Week of Feb. 3 | nnbw.com

Investment

Hurricane Holdings Group, LLC

The company purchased a 2-acre parcel of land at 275 Mull Lane in Fernley. Fred Jayet and Kevin Sigstad with RE/MAX Premier Properties the buyer. Kellie Flodman of Cardin Realty Pro’s, LLC, represented the seller, Novasel and Schwarte Investments, Inc.

The company purchased 13,300 square feet at 175 Mull Lane in Fernley. Fred Jayet and Kevin Sigstad with RE/MAX Premier Properties represented the buyer. Rob Boles with Boles Realty represented the seller, Pioneer West Investment Company, LLC.

Virginia Street Investors LLC

The company purchased a 13,600-square-foot multifamily apartment complex at 1415, 1421, and 1425 N. Virginia Street in Reno. Trevor Richardson and Tom Fennell with Dickson Commercial Group represented the seller, The DeAngeli Family Trust.

Rameker Family 2012 Trust

The buyer purchased a 1.89-acre parcel of land at 148 Pickard Place in Reno from Laughton Family Trust. Trevor Richardson with Dickson Commercial Group represented the buyer.