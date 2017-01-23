Commercial Real Estate | Week of Jan. 20 | nnbw.com

Office

St. Catherine of Siena Episcopal Church

The nonprofit leased 3,506 square feet at 10435 Double R Boulevard in Reno. Fred Jayet with RE/MAX Premier Properties represented the tenant. Dan Oster and Chase Houston with NAI Alliance represented the landlord.

Retail

BPDC, LLC, DBA: Full Pedal

The tenant leased 2,075 square feet at 750 South Meadows Parkway, Suite A-13, in Reno. Gary Tremaine of Dickson Commercial Group represented the tenant.

Mix Cupcake Corp.

The company leased 3,206 square feet at 1117 California Avenue in Reno. Kevin Sigstad and Fred Jayet with RE/MAX Premier Properties represented the tenant.

Flex

2255 Byars Lane, Sparks

An undisclosed tenant leased 10,500 square feet of industrial and office space at 2255 Byars Lane in Sparks. Travis Hansen of Stark & Associates/TCN Worldwide represented the landlord, Big Julie, Inc.

