Commercial Real Estate | Week of Jan. 6 | nnbw.com

Office

Timothy Moore, O.D.,P.C

Moore leased 2,064 square feet at 10627 Professional Circle, Suite B, in Reno. The landlord is Vacaville Investors. Nick Keenan of Dickson Commercial Group represented the tenant.

Johnston Properties LLC

The company purchased 3,408 square feet at 50 Continental Drive in Reno. Dominic Brunetti and Scott Shanks of Dickson Commercial Group represented the buyer.

5440 Reno Corporate Drive, Reno

An undisclosed tenant leased 17,315 square feet at 5440 Reno Corporate Drive in Reno. Mike Van Blaricom and Kevin Annis of ArchCrest Commercial Partners represented the landlord, Powell Family 2011 Trust and the Lantana Ranch Family, LP.

10587 Double R Boulevard, Reno

An undisclosed tenant leased 1,890 square feet at 10587 Double R Boulevard, Suite 400, in Reno. Mike Van Blaricom and Kevin Annis of ArchCrest Commercial Partners represented the landlord, Doolittle Investors, LLC.

10627 Professional Circle, Reno

An undisclosed tenant leased 2,064 square feet at 10627 Professional Circle, Suite B, in Reno. Mike Van Blaricom and Kevin Annis of ArchCrest Commercial Partners represented the landlord, Vacaville Investors, LLC.

4848 Sparks Boulevard, Sparks

An undisclosed buyer purchased 6,018 square feet at 4848 Sparks Boulevard in Sparks. Mike Van Blaricom and Kevin Annis of ArchCrest Commercial Partners represented the seller, TAG Vineyard, LLC.

Retail

Liemens, LLC

The company leased 4,924 square feet at 425 S. Virginia Street in Reno. The landlord is Basin Street Properties. Lindy Deller of Dickson Commercial Group represented the tenant.

Industrial

Schenk & Bond

The company purchased a 11,664-square-foot space at 2570 Wrondel Way in Reno. The seller was Incaudo. Tom Fennell of Dickson Commercial Group represented the buyer.

