New commercial real estate transactions in northern Nevada | nnbw.com

Completed commercial real estate transactions this week:

Capital Title Company of Nevada, Inc. renewed its lease of 4,380 square feet of office space at 10539 Double R Blvd. in Reno. Fred Jayet of RE/MAX Premier Properties represented the tenant. David Woods and Matt Grimes with CBRE represented the undisclosed landlord.

Omni Cam, a San Francisco fleet management company leased 1,260 square feet of office space at 2225 Green Vista Drive, Suite 308 in Sparks. Kevin Sigstad of RE/MAX Premier Properties represented the tenant. Fred Jayet of RE/MAX Premier Properties represented the landlord, Jared Sorensen.