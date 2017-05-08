RE/MAX Realty Affiliates named ‘Outstanding Brokerage of the Year’ | nnbw.com

RE/MAX Realty Affiliates, with offices in Reno, Carson City and Gardnerville, has been named the "Outstanding Brokerage of the Year" for the RE/MAX Southwest Region, which includes Nevada, New Mexico and Arizona.

"RE/MAX Realty Affiliates had a banner year, taking first place for the Southwest Region in terms of sales volume; and they were also awarded "Highest Average Transactions per Associate" for the state of Nevada," said RE/MAX Southwest Region Vice President Garrett Mathews. "This award is also based on leadership and growth. Amy (Lessinger) and John (Fisher) run highly successful operations and they are constantly focused on providing the RE/MAX value for their agents. That shows up in their overall results, which are consistently high."

"As brokers, we've always known that the agents are responsible for the company's success, not the other way around," said John Fisher, broker/owner of the Gardnerville & Carson City offices. "These awards belong to them and are well deserved."

Pamela Ricci, an agent with the Reno office, also received the 2016 "Above the Crowd" award, which "recognizes agents who have demonstrated community involvement and acted as a team player for their office as well as the RE/MAX organization." Ricci was recognized for her involvement in the Nevada Women's Fun, Sons of Italy – Reno Lodge of the Order, St. Rose Lima Catholic Church, Children's Miracle Network, Northern Nevada MLS and several other REALTOR committees, both state and local.

RRA was recognized by the Southwest Region with the Children's Miracle Network award for highest contributions in the state of Nevada.

"To be named the RE/MAX Southwest Region Brokerage of the Year, along with all of these awards and acknowledgements, is such an incredibly amazing honor," said Amy Lessinger, broker/owner of the Reno office. "We have always been proud of upholding our mission of trust, excellence and care. To have our brokerage and agents recognized at this level, by RE/MAX International, is so rewarding and humbling."